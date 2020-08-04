UPDATE: Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner won his bid to unseat fellow Republican Steve Watkins as congressman of the 2nd District U.S. House seat in that state.
LaTurner won the GOP primary Tuesday with 46,040 votes, 49 percent, to Watkins' 31,934 votes, 34 percent.
The other Republican hopeful, Dennis Taylor, got 15,772 votes, 17 percent.
Watkins has served in Congress since his narrow victory in the 2018 race.
LaTurner will face Democrat Michelle De La Isla in the November general election. De La Isla, the mayor of Topeka, beat James Windholz in the Tuesday balloting, getting 75 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary.
A contentious Republican primary race for the Kansas 2nd District U.S. House seat pointed toward an upset of an incumbent late Tuesday night.
The congressman, first-term lawmaker Steve Watkins, trailed GOP challenger Jake LaTurner, the Kansas treasurer, by about 10,000 votes with 62% of the precincts counted.
On the Democratic side, Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla got her party’s nomination by beating James Windholz, a graduate student at the University of Kansas.
As of late Tuesday night, the Republican race remained undecided, LaTurner leading by 15 percentage points after 593 of 951 precincts had reported.
The race had attracted unusual attention as fellow Republicans believed Watkins, who won by less than 1% in 2018, might have trouble keeping the seat out of Democratic hands.
Complicating the race further, Watkins found himself facing three felony charges last month related to the improper filing of his voting address. Watkins admitted making a mistake in his registration but denied intent that would justify a criminal complaint.
LaTurner had used the incident, even before the charges had been filed in Shawnee County, as one theme of his campaign. A third Republican in the field, Dennis Taylor of Topeka, had about 17% of the vote.
The 2nd District includes most of the eastern portion of Kansas, except for heavily populated Johnson County, from the Nebraska state line in the north to the Oklahoma line in the south.
It covers a lot of rural ground, with Topeka and Lawrence as two centers of larger population. The district includes Doniphan, Atchison, Brown and Nemaha counties in the northeast region of Kansas.