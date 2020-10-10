Accusations of politically motivated investigations into a top Democratic challenger following Republican complaints have left voters in a last-minute bind in which they must decide what weight to place on the merits of the investigations.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway is on the defensive after Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft launched an investigation into her conduct less than two months before election day.
A Republican political action committee, Uniting Missouri, has seized on another investigation by the Missouri Board of Accountancy into Galloway after a complaint by Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley.
Galloway has fired back, saying these investigations aren’t motivated by the law and are no more than a coordinated attack.
Records obtained by News-Press NOW show that Nick Myers, one of the members of the Board of Accountancy, has donated to Hawley’s campaign. The board is tasked with oversight of professional licenses in Missouri, and its members are appointed by the governor and approved by the Missouri Senate.
“I don’t know who’s on that board,” Hawley told News-Press NOW. “What I know is they are the governing board for auditors and she has a lot of questions to answer.”
Myers also has donated to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s campaign, which is loudly supported by Uniting Missouri. Just an hour before Hawley announced he’d received a response that the board would investigate Galloway, Uniting Missouri posted an ad referring the complaint’s initial filing.
Hawley’s complaint revolves around how members of Galloway’s staff conducted an audit into Hawley’s 2018 Senate campaign. That audit concluded that Hawley may have inappropriately used state resources, including staff, to boost his campaign. At the time, Hawley was still serving as Missouri Attorney General.
The audit did not affirmatively state that Hawley broke any laws, something Hawley points out, in part because political consultants hired by Hawley to help the AG’s office used private email.
According to Hawley’s complaint, members of Galloway’s team planned, “to alter the report to criticize Mr. Hawley” among other disputes.
Galloway contends the complaint Ashcroft is investigating was filed by a “dark money” group dubbed “Liberty Alliance USA.”
According to a letter sent from Galloway’s campaign lawyer, Charles Hatfield, Ashcroft should dismiss the complaint on four grounds: the investigation would be an unlawful use of public funds, the complaint was filed too close to the election, Galloway did not violate state statute and if the complaint was upheld it would “muzzle” statewide officials.
The complaint says Galloway improperly used her office as auditor when an op-ed she wrote about abortion was submitted by one of her government press aides to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. According to the newspaper, Ashcroft is requesting the auditor’s office help him in his investigation.
Galloway has gone so far as to sue Ashcroft to stop the investigation he’s handling.