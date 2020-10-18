Among the ballot initiatives that will be on the November ballot is an amendment to the Missouri Constitution that would install term limits for all of the six statewide elected officials.
Currently, term limits exist for only two of the six — the governor and state treasurer are bound by being elected to just two four-year terms.
In one of his first legislative accomplishments, freshman Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, was able to bring the proposed amendment to the floor of both chambers last year.
”Amendment One, very simply, extends the eight-year term limit that we currently have in effect for members of the legislature, for the governor and for the state treasurer to all of the other statewide elected officials,” said Luetkemeyer, who represents Buchanan and Platte counties. “So, the attorney general, the lieutenant governor, the secretary of state and state auditor right now are not subject to the same eight-year term limits that apply to those other officeholders.”
Luetkemeyer, whose campaign received significant financial support from Washington-based U.S. Term Limits Inc., said the current playing field isn’t level for everyone elected to a statewide office.
“This brings consistency to the state’s term-limits process and makes sure that people are not becoming career politicians in Jefferson City,” he said.
In bipartisan fashion, both legislative bodies approved the resolution that paved the way for a ballot appearance on the matter in 2020.
The history surrounding term limits for the state treasurer is a little bit more political than the process regarding imposing them on the governor or the current elected officials.
“Apparently, there was a state treasurer who was formerly in the legislature and his colleagues did not think very fondly of him,” Luetkemeyer said. “So they actually singled him out and gave him term limits.”
Luetkemeyer didn’t know the name of the now-infamous treasurer, nor did a master of Missouri political history, John Hancock, the longtime GOP consultant who served in the legislature and as the party’s chairman and executive director.
However, a News-Press NOW review of the Missouri Constitution shows Article IV was amended back in 1970 under section 17. It explicitly restricts the state treasurer to two terms along with the governor. This, however, wasn’t because of the important task of safeguarding the state’s money, but rather drama involving a politically connected banker who ran successfully for three separate and non-consecutive single terms as state treasurer.
Mount Etna Morris, a Democrat, was the 33rd, 35th and 37th state treasurer between 1949 to 1969. The Jefferson City insider also had stints in the legislature and different administrations where he served as the governor-appointed director of revenue. All of the big players involved in the process to amend the state constitution were all Democrats, as the GOP had a small footprint in statewide politics during much of the 20th century.
As Morris found out, it is the Legislature that approves proposed changes to the constitution, then the voters. Meaning his Democrat ally in the governor’s mansion couldn’t help him out with a veto of the proposed amendment.
The approval from the Missouri Legislature last year didn’t require a signature from the governor either, but it did allow Gov. Mike Parson to place the question on either the ballot in the August primary or next month’s general election.
Morris died in 1988 at 88 years old.