ATCHISON, Kan. -- After about 1,600 miles of traveling throughout the state, Republican Party leaders, elected officials and candidates rolled into Atchison, Kansas, Wednesday morning ready to rally on the corner at Fifth Street and Kansas Avenue.
It was there that GOP enthusiasts gathered near a modified RV that served as a mobile billboard posted with messages supporting Republican candidates as part of what's being billed this week as the Keep Kansas Great Bus Tour.
Within the past few days, Kansas Republican Chairman Mike Kuckelman, an Atchison native, and the GOP entourage have visited 28 communities statewide to stump. A group of more than 20 local party members were present to welcome the traveling group.
Kuckelman told the group that historically Atchison has had a major impact on Kansas politics and its passage to become a free state. Kuckleman also referenced Sen. John Ingalls and the Rev. Pardee Butler, two of Atchison’s historical figures from early days of Kansas statehood.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance, State Rep. John Eplee welcomed the rally goers and encouraged them to keep Kansas red.
Candidates on hand were Congressman Roger Marshall, who is seeking the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Roberts, and State Treasurer Jake LaTurner, candidate for the 2nd District U.S. Congress seat.
Marshall said he’s visited Atchison numerous times and finds it to be an uplifting place that embodies agriculture, progress as the result of a hard-working community and the pro-life stance of Benedictine College.
Both LaTurner and Marshall indicated their support for law enforcement at the event.
Former Governor Dr. Jeff Colyer and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt were on hand to endorse Marshall and LaTurner.