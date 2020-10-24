Term-limit restrictions mean there will be a new District 9 State Representative chosen on Nov. 3, and Karen Planalp and Dean VanSchoiack are vying for the spot.

The seat represents parts of Buchanan and Andrew counties and has been occupied by Sheila Solon, a Republican who has been term limited.

Planalp is running as a Democrat and said her main concerns have to do with farming, women’s rights and education.

“Right now we have COVID-19 going on and there is a bill that has been submitted already in Missouri Legislature, it is the 2020 relief for producers act, and what it does is it directs the secretary of agriculture to fund the producers that were at a loss during the COVID pandemic,” she said.

“We have women who are developing [cancers] and even though some of those tests might be free of charge, there is a follow-up that is incredibly expensive,” Planalp said. “I would like to see more quality education for all students ... and try to close that digital divide where students if they don’t have high-speed internet it should be a utility. We have small businesses that need to be boosted, and instead of closing them we need to support small business.”

VanSchoiack is running as the Republican candidate and said he will work to protect private property and repercussions of COVID-19.

“I think one of the main things that’s important right now is private property rights. With the Grain Belt Express wanting to go through parts of Buchanan County there’s a lot of questions about whether it should be allowed. ... We need to look at eminent domain very closely, the way it’s used for public utilities, what is a public utility and when they should and shouldn’t be able to use eminent domain. I want to stress agricultural issues supporting farmers, the agricultural issues are very important and eminent domain falls into that,” he said.

“The state’s going to be looking at that this year and looking at the budget tremendously this year because of COVID and what it did to the budget (to) try and figure out where money’s going to come from and how we can use it best for the people in Missouri,” VanSchoiack said.

If elected, Planalp said she first will need to look at the effects COVID-19 has had on the area and wants to build the economy.

“Take a good look to see where we are with COVID and how it effects my district,” Planalp said. “We have quite a bit of illness right now and with that said what follows that immediately is the producer’s act, the relief act, because we had farmers and producers lose quite a lot that is not covered under crop insurance, so I would make sure that those folks can sustain their farms so we can have great economic growth there after.”

Additionally, VanSchoiack said he will look at current legislation and budgets to see what is happening with money from taxes.

“What I look forward to doing in office is getting settled in and meeting all the legislators, what they’re all about and seeing what bills are already filed and what we need to be looking at,” he said. “I would be very excited to be on the culture committee, I’d be excited to be on the budget committee because that’s where a lot of important decisions for the state are going to be made that’s going to effect every taxpayer in the state of Missouri.”

Planalp said she uses experience and years of practice to continue helping people in the area.

“I’m a coach I’m a mother, I’m a wife, I’m a community activist. This is not new, this has been going on for many, many years,” Planalp said. “I learned to do volunteer work as a young girl to give back in service and that has carried into my adult life and I continue to do that today.”

VanSchoiack said he knows the area and what people want.

“I’m a sixth-generation Andrew Countian. I live on the family farm and my children are living on the family farm as well and raising their families there,” he said. “I’m a farmer, a real estate broker and an auctioneer. I’ve been in business for over 34 years. I’m married to the love of my life for 33 years now.”