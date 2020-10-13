A Democratic secretary of state challenger blasted a decision Tuesday by statewide officeholders to appeal a federal judge's ruling that would allow mail-in ballots to be returned in person.
The ruling by Judge Brian Wimes is on hold pending the appeal, meaning mail-in ballots still must be sent back to election authorities through the post office for the time being. If the ruling wasn't appealed, voters would have been able to return their mail-in ballots in person immediately.
"It is shocking and quite frankly disturbing that the chief election official is working so hard to disenfranchise peoples' votes," Yinka Faleti, the Democratic challenger, said.
In Missouri, absentee ballots and mail-in ballots are legally different. Absentee ballots require an excuse, though they can be returned in person even if they're received through the mail. Mail-in ballots must be received by mail and sent back the same way.
Mail-in ballots were added as an option by the Missouri Legislature in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The judge ruled that the legislature's decision to treat mail-in and absentee ballots differently was illegal and violated the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution.
"In this context, any harm or cost to defendants (the state) in implementing this change is minimal, especially when weighed against the risk of total disenfranchisement of Missouri voters," Wimes wrote in conclusion.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft didn't respond to a request for comment for this story.
"I am disappointed a federal judge decided to legislate from the bench and overturn the will of the people, through their elected representatives, to have safe and secure elections," Ashcroft told a St. Louis Public Radio reporter.
Faleti applauded the judge's decision Wednesday, and said the legislature made a mistake in the first place by treating the two voting options differently.
"You should have folks voting absentee and folks voting by mail on equal footing," Faleti said. "There really should be no distinction or difference in how they request and how they return their ballot."
The appeal is being handled Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, at the request of Ashcroft.
Faleti's comments come on the same day he released a campaign ad in which he criticized Ashcroft for opposing same-day registration, early voting and "even mail-in voting."
During previous appearances in St. Joseph, Ashcroft touted in-person voting as his preferred method and said it would be safe to head to the polls in 2020.
When asked previously, Ashcroft declined to label voter fraud as "significant" in Missouri, instead saying there have been some "irregularities" with various forms of mailed ballots.