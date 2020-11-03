Incumbent State Rep. Brenda Shields won handily over Democratic challenger Brady Lee O’Dell in Tuesday’s race for Missouri’s 11th District.
Winning her second term in the Missouri House of Representatives, Shields picked up an impressive 70% of the vote compared to O’Dell’s 30%.
The district, which often leans to the right, showed its Republican grit in Tuesday’s election.
In Buchanan County, Shields picked up 9,737 votes, with O’Dell racking up 4,115 ballots cast.
Shields, a Republican, will head into her second term as a potential up-and-comer state representative in terms of her class.
“I am humbled by the strong support and hope it is reflective of the work I have done and will continue to do on behalf of our community,” Shields said.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of the 11th District,” she said. “It has been my honor to be available to help so many of my constituents during these challenging times, and I am looking forward to returning to the Capitol on Thursday in special session as well.”
Lawmakers are preparing for a veto and special session in Jefferson City.
In response to his loss, O'Dell texted, "If the results are legitimate then I hope those elected will take there constituents deaths from COVID seriously."