HIAWATHA, Kan. - With the General Election next week, Dr. Roger Marshall, Republican candidate for a U.S. Senate seat representing Kansas, hit the road this week for a six-day, 30-stop Campaign Countdown Tour that brought him through Hiawatha.

Marshall greeted local residents Monday afternoon in the parking lot of The Bread Bowl in Hiawatha, despite the chilly day with a light dusting of snow on the ground. Prior to his stop there, Marshall and his group stopped by a Walmart to visit with local residents on their way to town from their Nemaha County stops earlier in the afternoon.

Marshall is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Roberts. Other candidates vying for the position are Barbara Bollier (D) and Jason Buckley (L).

“We are racing to the finish line and working to meet and speak with voters across Kansas to share our message of hope, optimism and Kansas values,” Marshall said. “I appreciated speaking with voters in Hiawatha and across Northeast Kansas and hearing about the issues they are considering when voting in this election.”

Marshall said the main purpose of his mini tour is to urge Kansans to get out and vote. One local resident, DeDe Hathaway, approached Marshall and said she was excited to meet him and that she had just come from voting courtesy of curbside service at the Brown County Courthouse.

"I just want people to get out there and vote," he said.

Marshall said he knew the weather was cold, but hoped to hit the after-school crowd. Numerous people passing by honked their vehicle horns, waved and yelled at him and a person dressed like President Donald Trump, who was with him.

Earlier in the month, Marshall joined several other Republicans on a 1,600 mile tour across the state that included a stop in Atchison. He also made stops in the area in August as part of his "Listening Tour," as he focused on agriculture and progress in Kansas.

The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.