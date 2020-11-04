The top two Democratic vote getters in 2020 Buchanan county election races only won two precincts, both in downtown areas of St. Joseph, according to an analysis by News-Press NOW, as Republicans rolled.
Megan Stickley, the Democratic incumbent for public administrator, and fellow Democrat Jimmy Nash, the challenger for treasurer, kept their races the closest, but Republicans swept the countywide races that were contested.
"But I would say that there was a change last night in politics for Buchanan County," Ron Hook, a Democratic county commissioner who ran unopposed, said. Only three Democrats remain inside the courthouse as David Gall, Dean Wilson and Annette Bertelsen swept the treasurer, assessor and public administrator races.
Ron Holliday, the prosecuting attorney, and Peggy Campbell, the county collector, join Hook as the last remaining Democrats.
Both Stickley and Nash won the 3rd and 5th precincts in downtown St. Joseph. The 3rd precinct's polling place is at the St. Joseph Visitors Bureau, and the 5th's polling place is at the Pony Express Museum.
Republicans won the other 21 precincts, achieving victory at 91% of polling places.
St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray, a prominent Democrat, told News-Press NOW he believed the Democratic party would have to change its messaging to remain competitive outside of the most urban areas in Missouri.
"And you know, there are some people that enjoy turning the courthouse red," McMurray said. "And it's almost done."
McMurray was a prominent endorser of Stickley, who was bounced from office by roughly nine percentage points.
"Running to the left is not going to work in Missouri by and large," McMurray said. "There is a middle ground that's made our country great."
Both McMurray and Hook describe themselves as centrist Democrats, possibly adding to their longevity in public office. However, Hook acknowledged that Stickley, Nash and Farrow were also strong candidates.
McMurray also pointed to turnout as a factor. Buchanan County did not reach the 80% voter turnout target that several poll workers thought may happen, and the public may have come out for President Donald Trump and voted Republican down the ballot. According to the Buchanan County clerk's website, 69% of registered voters cast a ballot in 2020.
"We didn't have as many voters turnout as were predicted," McMurray said. "So that's discouraging, I would like to get everybody out to vote."
According to the Associated Press, Missouri did set a record for total number of voters statewide with more than 3 million, but only about 70% of registered voters cast a ballot, eight points short of the record set in 1992.
Hook told News-Press NOW that local Democrats would have to do some soul searching because of the drastic shift.
"It's something that Buchanan County Democrats are going to have to see, whether they're going to allow this to (keep) going this direction or put up additional good candidates," he said.