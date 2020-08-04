With a commanding plurality lead in the Republican primary conducted in four counties on Tuesday night, Randy Railsback unofficially secured a path to the Missouri House of Representatives.
The Hamilton, Missouri, resident has held numerous leadership roles in agriculture, business and public service, setting him up to an energetic performance in his home turf, Caldwell County. He ran near-even with Clinton County Clerk David Woody of Lathrop, Missouri, for most of the night, including in Clinton County, before pulling ahead as Caldwell County came in.
Ultimately, Railsback won 45.5% of the ballots cast with 2,836 unofficial votes tallied against 33.0% (2,059 votes) for Woody, 16.5% (1,032 votes) for former Mayor Darlene Breckenridge of Cameron, Missouri, and 5.0% (314) votes for rural Lawson, Missouri, resident Gary Stroud. Because there are no Democrats or independents who have qualified for the November general election ballot, Railsback is now on a direct path to elected office.
Results will be unofficial until certified by election officials in Clinton, Caldwell, Clay and Ray counties, and then by the Missouri Secretary of State. If all goes as expected, Railsback will succeed departing Rep. Jim Neely, R-Cameron, who has served since 2013 and was term-limited. Neely launched a Republican primary campaign for governor, but that race was readily won by incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Parson.
Railsback didn't respond to calls for comment Tuesday night.