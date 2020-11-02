Gov. Mike Parson and seven key supporters flew into Rosecrans Memorial Airport on Monday for some last-minute re-election campaigning, a leg in a crisscross series of statewide voyages to advance his message.
Accompanying Parson, who is running against State Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, were Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, Sgt. Ann Dorn of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, John Brunner, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, former gubernatorial candidate and retired Vi-Jon Laboratories executive, and First Lady Teresa Parson. Mike Deering of the Missouri Cattlemen's Association served as emcee for speeches given at the Express Flight, Inc. Hangar before a "Farmers for Parson" banner.
Kehoe, Schmitt and Fitzpatrick, like Parson, are Republicans and are campaigning to hold on to their posts. Brunner has been a generous booster of Republican messaging.
"Years from now, you'll be able to say these three words: I voted for Mike Parson," Brunner told the crowd of about three dozen supporters assembled in the hangar. "And you can make a difference doing that ... We don't know how the future's gonna be, how tough and difficult times may be coming down the road. One thing I do know is that we need to be sure we keep our eyes focused on our national motto: In God We Trust ... We need to keep our eyes on the Almighty, to carry us through these tough times to the good times ahead."
The Republican retinue planned to visit as many locations in Missouri as possible ahead of Election Day for the GOP's "Get Out the Vote Tour." The grouping on Monday arrived at Rosecrans and did not venture from the airport before departing for the next Show Me stop in Cape Girardeau later in the morning. Aside from buttons worn by attendees and other subdued displays, the Rosecrans event made no direct reference to President Donald Trump or his campaign.
Parson campaigned last week with former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Dorn spoke to the Republican National Convention on Aug. 27 in Trump's favor. Her husband, retired SLMPD Capt. David Dorn, was killed amid civil unrest in St. Louis on June 2, leading to one arrest for alleged first-degree murder.
Parson, in his direct comments, focused on Missouri's future, rather than national politics.
"We're very blessed to live in this part of the country, that's why we live here," he said. "But if you look at the chaos ... that you've never seen before, you see people breaking into businesses, rioting, looting. Sgt. Dorn's husband gets killed under those kind of 'peaceful protests,' or under the disguise of peaceful protest. We've never seen anything like that. If you're going to support people that believe in that, that believe in socialism, which is on the agenda now ...
"I don't think there's any question, freedom's on the line, here."