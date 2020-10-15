Missouri Western State University serves as a focus point for political activity in the St. Joseph community as much as it is a center for the arts and sciences, and some Griffons just joined the voter rolls.
According to Mary Baack-Garvey, Buchanan County Clerk, nearly 1,800 people born after Jan. 1, 2000, are locally registered to vote in time for the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election. Missouri Western State University student Isaiah Davis is among these first-time voters. A native of St. Louis, Missouri, he said he barely made it onto the rolls before the Oct. 7 deadline passed. As of Wednesday, the county recorded 53,142 people on the rolls, about 79% of the 2019 census estimate of the county’s 18 and older population.
“So, always double check, make sure that you know you’re a registered voter, and where you are,” Davis said.
He had thought he was registered to vote back home, but he checked his status earlier this month and saw this was not so. As he’s living in St. Joseph during the time he’s studying business and playing football at Missouri Western, it made sense to get registered in Buchanan County.
Davis said he often hears that voting won’t make a difference. But the revival of the Civil Rights Movement that has arisen nationwide in 2020 leaves him convinced that young Black adults like himself must vote to see government leaders take the concerns of his community seriously. He urges patience and solidarity among his peers.
“Your voice will be heard,” he said. “You probably think ‘Aw, my vote don’t matter.’ But it does.”
Isaiah Colbert has been registered to vote for several years in Kansas City, Missouri, and intends to drive back home before the polls close to do his civic duty. But he’s been working on campus with his Sigma Kappa/Missouri Western chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, the nation’s oldest historically Black fraternity.
“Everybody has a voice, believe it or not, and ... you know, your vote counts,” Colbert said. “So we all need to get out and vote, as a people.”
Like Davis, Colbert affirms the importance of increasing minority voter turnout so as to address via policy reform the disadvantages many Black voters unfairly experience, as Colbert described it. However, within the context of voting, he affirms Missouri Western’s tradition as an open-access campus. Just as MWSU attempts to admit and graduate as many people as possible, regardless of criteria like test scores, Colbert said he believes that democracy only works if as many people as possible vote, despite disagreements.
“I encourage people to go out and voice their own opinions,” he said. “I’m sure people have their own values ... but the most important thing we’re trying to get people to do is go out and vote.”
MWSU sophomore Arden Beard hasn’t decided how she’ll vote yet. But, she said, the opportunity can’t be passed up.
“Like, just go for it,” she said. “If you’ve never voted, maybe try it for this year.”