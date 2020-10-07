Buchanan County has about 53,000 residents on the rolls to vote as the state's registration deadline for the November general election ended Wednesday.
Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said that number is right where she expected it to be. She added she expects a record turnout at the polls this year.
“We have had a lot of people vote at the counter, a lot of people still want to go to the polls and actually put their ballot in the machine, so I think there's going to be some lines, definitely, on Nov. 3, so be ready,” Baack Garvey said.
Missouri has other voting deadlines approaching as well, with the deadline to have a mail-in ballot sent to those who meet qualifications falling on Oct 21. The three options to vote this year are mail-in voting, which has to have a medical reason to be done and has to be notarized; absentee voting, which is done at the courthouse before the end of the day Nov. 2; and in-person voting at the polls on Nov. 3.
Baack Garvey said regardless of how voting is done ballots need to be in by 7 p.m. Nov. 3 to be counted.