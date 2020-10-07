Today at 5 p.m. is the deadline in Missouri for voter registration.
Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said the best option for people to ensure that they are registered is to go into the courthouse and sign up in person.
Missouri residents can register online at s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterregistration.
"The number one thing to do is to come here in person and that way you know your registration is here in the office and it's going to be processed, so if they have the time to come here today till 5 o'clock, that's what I suggest they do," Baack-Garvey said.
Baack Garvey said there are about 53,000 people registered to vote in Buchanan County. She said she expects a large voter turnout at the polls on Nov. 3.