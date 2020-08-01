Name: Tina Goodrick
Party: Republican
Background: Goodrick has been local for 30 years. She raised daughters in the area and was heavily involved in community activities with them.
Platform: Goodrick wants to make sure the constitution is preserved. She wants to keep taxes low and cut any wasteful spending to be reallocated to needs. She wants to help small business being affected by COVID-19 regulations, and ensure the community is not being overly regulated from the virus.
Name: Dean VanSchoiack
Party: Republican
Background: VanSchoiack has lived locally his entire life. He raised his children on his farm and is now raising grandchildren there.
Platform: VanSchoiack wants to get government out of the way for people to do their business. He wants to ensure a free market, an open market and have competition in the market. He said roads and levees damaged by flooding need replacing around the community.