Name: J. Eggleston
Party: Republican
Background: Currently serving a third term as a member of the Missouri House of Representatives representing District 2. His previous experience includes working as a businessman and an educator.
Platform: Eggleston’s goals are to continue helping people in rural areas interact with state government. With more people working from home, he hopes to get high-speed internet to underserved rural areas. He also hopes to work on tax policy to keep more money in his constituents’ pockets.
Name: Mindi Smith
Party: Democrat
Background: 15 years experience as an estimator, payroll clerk and office manager of a union contractor. She also has worked as an educator.
Platform: One of Smith’s top goals is to create a stronger budget that focuses on the health and education of children in her district. She also wants to protect local farms from being bought by international companies that she sees as harmful to rural Missouri.