Race for House Seat 11 (St. Joseph)
Name: Brady O’Dell
Party: Democrat
Background: O’Dell is a 38-year-old pasting operator at Clarios. He ran unsuccessfully against Shields in 2018.
Platform: O’Dell is promising leadership during the COVID-19 crisis and is in favor of protecting union rights.
Name: Brenda Shields
Party: Republican
Background: Currently serves as the incumbent state representative for District 11.
Platform: Shields wants to build off her success as a first-term legislator, including issues relating to the budget and said she will work on continuing to expand her clout in Jefferson City if elected to a second term.