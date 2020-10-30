Name: Bill Falkner

Party: Republican

Background: Currently serving his first term in the Missouri House of Representatives from the 10th District. Former St. Joseph mayor.

Platform: Falkner’s number one priority has been focused around local control, tax initiative reform and the online sales tax. Falkner also wants to get a second bridge across the Missouri River for access to Rosecrans Airport.

Name: Colby Murphy

Party: Democrat

Background: Currently serving as the executive director of the Medicaid and veteran affairs division at Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare.

Platform: Murphy’s number one goal is making health care affordable and accessible for every Missourian. Murphy also wants to invest in improving education, job creation and equality.

Bailey Ketcham can be reached at bailey.ketcham@newspressnow.com.