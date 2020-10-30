Name: Bill Falkner
Party: Republican
Background: Currently serving his first term in the Missouri House of Representatives from the 10th District. Former St. Joseph mayor.
Platform: Falkner’s number one priority has been focused around local control, tax initiative reform and the online sales tax. Falkner also wants to get a second bridge across the Missouri River for access to Rosecrans Airport.
Name: Colby Murphy
Party: Democrat
Background: Currently serving as the executive director of the Medicaid and veteran affairs division at Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare.
Platform: Murphy’s number one goal is making health care affordable and accessible for every Missourian. Murphy also wants to invest in improving education, job creation and equality.