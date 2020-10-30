In an election in which more people are expected to vote by mail than ever before, county clerks from Northwest Missouri tell News-Press NOW that the vast majority of mail-in ballot applications were accepted.
A public records request indicates no more than 200 applications were denied in Buchanan, Platte and DeKalb counties combined.
“Yeah it does give me faith in the process,” Mary Baack-Garvey, the Buchanan County clerk, said. “And it’s so great to know (when applications can’t be processed) especially when it happens early. You have the time to contact these people to say, ‘hey, you know this happened or hey, we need a copy of your ID.’”
Mail-in absentee ballot requests were due by Oct. 21. Even if a mail-in absentee ballot application was denied, a person remains eligible to vote via in-person absentee voting or regular election day voting.
News-Press NOW submitted questions about mail-in ballot applications to the county clerks or election authority for Platte County, Buchanan County, Andrew County, DeKalb County and Clinton County. The clerks for Andrew County and Clinton County didn’t respond to email requests.
In Platte County, an election official said about 100 mail-in absentee ballot applications couldn’t be processed. The reasons generally fell into two categories: the request was received after the October deadline, or the voter failed to provide ID.
Some 8,500 total mail-in absentee ballot requests were processed, meaning about 99% of the applications resulted in legal ballots.
In Dekalb County, an election official told News-Press NOW that only six mail-in absentee ballot applications were unable to be processed. Additionally, 95% of outgoing absentee ballots had been returned.