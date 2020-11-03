Welcome to our Election Day Live Blog! Throughout the day, we will share voters' experiences at polling places, candidate interviews, voter turnout and more. Join us to stay up-to-date!

Update, 3 p.m.

Reporter Matt Hoffmann is now live with Rep. Bill Falkner, who is running for re-election in District 10.

Update, 2:20 p.m.

Clayton Anderson is interviewing an election judge.

Update 2:04 p.m.

Reporter Matt Hoffmann is live with Public Administrator candidate Megan Stickley.

Update, 1:30 p.m.

Reporter Clayton Anderson interviews voters at Revolution Church.

Update, 1:26 p.m.

Turnout continues to be at a record high.

Update, 12:50 p.m.

Reporter Matt Hoffmann says both Buchanan County precinct 1 & 2 are reporting record turnout.

Update, 11:46 a.m.

An election official says they called the police and reported a belligerent voter who was wearing Trump gear. The man was asked to turn the clothing inside out, but the election official said he became belligerent.

The incident happened at Buchanan County's first precinct, and he was allowed to vote.

Stay with News-Press NOW as we learn more.

Update, 11:30 a.m.

Early voter turnout numbers in Buchanan County indicate a higher portion of in-person voters than absentee.

At 11 a.m., the Buchanan County Clerk's Office released preliminary voter turnout information. Of the 53,321 registered voters in Buchanan County, 14,552 of them have voted in person, or 27.3%. The Clerk's Office also said 8,548 voters have voted absentee, bring the total voter turnout before noon to 43.3%.

In 2016, 69.59% of registered voters cast a ballot.

News-Press NOW reporter Clayton Anderson says there weren't any issues with his polling place this morning.

News-Press NOW reporter Quinn Ritzdorf said his voting experience took 5 minutes.

Want to share your voting experience? Send a selfie with your sticker to share@newspressnow.com or go to newspressnow.com/share