Update, 9:17 p.m.
100% of precincts in Buchanan County have reported results.
Update, 6:24 p.m.
Matt Hoffmann interviews Chad Farrow.
Update, 6:02 p.m.
Matt Hoffmann interviews District 10 candidate Colby Murphy.
Watch our 5 & 5:30 p.m. newscasts below:
Update, 4:37 p.m.
Karen Planalp, a candidate for Missouri Statehouse, has accused poll workers at a local polling place of giving her an incorrect ballot, though Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey says there's no evidence that anyone's vote was cast incorrectly.
Update, 3:35 p.m.
Reporter Quinn Ritzdorf interviews candidate for District 9 Dean VanSchoiack.
Update, 3 p.m.
Reporter Matt Hoffmann is now live with Rep. Bill Falkner, who is running for re-election in District 10.
Update, 2:20 p.m.
Clayton Anderson is interviewing an election judge.
Update 2:04 p.m.
Reporter Matt Hoffmann is live with Public Administrator candidate Megan Stickley.
Update, 1:30 p.m.
Reporter Clayton Anderson interviews voters at Revolution Church.
Update, 1:26 p.m.
Turnout continues to be at a record high.
Election judge: Buchanan County's fourth precinct is also seeing record turnout. Of the 2,900 voters registered in the area, 800 have voted as of 1:22.
The fourth is at the Brookdale Church in Midtown. #Election2020 #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/rudYmRo9V1
Update, 12:50 p.m.
Reporter Matt Hoffmann says both Buchanan County precinct 1 & 2 are reporting record turnout.
NEW: Both Buchanan County precinct 1 & 2 are reporting record turnout.
At precinct 2 (pictured), 721 people have voted as of 12:41. An election judge says about 500 people normally vote at the Sojourn on Savannah church.
Update, 11:46 a.m.
An election official says they called the police and reported a belligerent voter who was wearing Trump gear. The man was asked to turn the clothing inside out, but the election official said he became belligerent.
The incident happened at Buchanan County's first precinct, and he was allowed to vote.
Update, 11:30 a.m.
Early voter turnout numbers in Buchanan County indicate a higher portion of in-person voters than absentee.
At 11 a.m., the Buchanan County Clerk's Office released preliminary voter turnout information. Of the 53,321 registered voters in Buchanan County, 14,552 of them have voted in person, or 27.3%. The Clerk's Office also said 8,548 voters have voted absentee, bring the total voter turnout before noon to 43.3%.
In 2016, 69.59% of registered voters cast a ballot.
News-Press NOW reporter Clayton Anderson says there weren't any issues with his polling place this morning.
Very quick voting process for me at the downtown visitors bureau! Everyone wearing masks and respecting distance.
News-Press NOW reporter Quinn Ritzdorf said his voting experience took 5 minutes.
Just voted at the Our Lady of Guadalupe poll. Was in and out in 5 minutes. Plenty of safety measures and a very easy process.
