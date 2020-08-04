Buchanan County voters overwhelmingly elected to rescind a quarter-cent sales tax that already has raised enough money to build up levees inside and around St. Joseph.
In Tuesday’s election, 71% of voters wanted to stop the tax a few months early. It originally had been due to sunset at the end of 2020.
The quarter-cent tax initially was passed in 2016 to fund levee improvements, and the needed funding was raised slightly earlier than anticipated. The issue was raised with voters after the 1993 flood. The project cost more than $70 million.
Construction on the levee project is ongoing. The difference between the new 20-mile levee system is an additional height of 18 inches to 3 feet.
Many of the businesses located in the South Side of St. Joseph benefit from the raised levees, as a good amount are located on the west side of the Stockyards Expressway.
The federal government is footing the majority of the bill for levee improvements, with the sales tax raising around $25 million.
The lowering of the sales tax in the county means holiday gifts will be cheaper this year in Buchanan County.