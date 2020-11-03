Republican Sam Graves appeared on track to easily win an 11th term in the U.S. House of Representatives as the delegate for most of northern Missouri, results showed Tuesday.
Graves was coasting to a clear advantage over Democrat Gena L. Ross. Graves had secured more than 75% of the vote late Tuesday, although most precincts had yet to report. National media had projected Graves to secure the seat by the time all votes are counted.
Reached by phone, Graves did not proclaim victory but acknowledged his path to success seemed clear at that time.
“It’s not over til it’s over,” he said. “These never get easy. Every single election I’ve had is very full of anxiety. You just never know. And so I think it’s about the way I represent and the fact that I represent the sixth district. I think that matters to people, it’s important to people. This is my home, I’m proud of that and I’ll always be home every weekend. I’m glad to have the support of folks.”
In Kansas, Michelle De La Isla, the Democratic nominee and mayor of the state’s capital city, Topeka, fell behind State Treasurer Jake LaTurner, the Republican nominee for the Second Congressional District. The seat representing most of eastern Kansas came open after LaTurner defeated incumbent Steve Watkins in the Republican primary. The Associated Press proclaimed LaTurner the likely winner at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
LaTurner’s campaign said he will not comment on the race until all precincts are fully counted. As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, De La Isla was trailing LaTurner 42% to 54% with about 200 of the district’s 950 electoral precincts yet to report results. Some projections indicated that the process could last into Wednesday morning.
Although Democrats were expected to retain a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives — Fox News projected the majority of 232 would likely expand to more than 235 — Republicans performed above expectations across the country.