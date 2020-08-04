After having to run a campaign that relied more on word of mouth than knocking on doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grant Gillett won the race for Andrew County sheriff Tuesday.
Gillett won the race with just over 54% of the vote, with fellow Republicans Darrel Butcher earning 38.5% and Richard Wall getting a little more than 7% of the ballot. There are no independent or Democratic candidates vying for the position.
Gillett has been with Andrew County collectively for 17 years and also has experience in Holt County and has worked as a road sergeant.
Gillett, who has been serving with the Andrew County's Sheriff's Office as an investigator, said he is excited for his new role.
"I'm just very happy and glad that the citizens supported me and I'm just ready to support them and be the best I can at protecting them and the county," Gillett said.
This win comes after a stressful campaign and voting day due to the pandemic.
"I was nervous from the beginning all the way to the end," Gillett said. "You just don't know how elections are going to go."
Gillett's next steps include preparing for taking on the role.
"I got some training classes that I'm going to be going through, through the Sheriff's Association and get ready to get settled in and get some command staff established and just be ready to go," Gillett said.
Some of Gillett's goals for the position are getting more officers engaged in rural areas and providing more school safety. Part of his plan to make this happen is to have computers in officers' cars.
Gillett said he is grateful to his community for this opportunity.
"I truly thank them for standing behind me and I'm ready to get out front and do what I can to support them and protect them."
Gillett will take on his new role on January 1, 2021. Andrew County's incumbent sheriff, Bryan Atkins, did not seek reelection.