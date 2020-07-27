Republican candidates running for St. Joseph’s three state house districts are holding on to a sizeable lead in the amount of money raised for their campaigns.
In the race for an open seat being vacated by GOP Rep. Sheila Solon, two Republicans are raising thousands of dollars in a bid to win the party’s primary next month.
District 9 candidate Tina Goodrick, a Republican, raised $7,473 during the last fundraising quarter. During that same stretch, Goodrick spent $3,758 with $9,220 in the bank at the end of June.
Also vying for the GOP nomination is Dean VanSchoiack. He too has thousands in his campaign coffer. The Republican raised $6,945 between April and June and had $3,851 in cash-on-hand at the end of the quarter, according to campaign finance documents from the Missouri Ethics Commission.
The sole Democrat running in the 9th District, Karen Planalp, raised $1,330 last quarter and had $796 in cash-on-hand at the end of the second quarter reporting period.
In District 10, Republican incumbent Rep. Bill Falkner is maintaining a comfortable fundraising lead over the Democrat running in the race, Colby Murphy.
While both candidates raised nearly the same amount as each other, campaign finance reports show Falkner, a former mayor of St. Joseph, with a hefty advantage in terms of campaign cash that is unspent. Murphy raised $1,325 last quarter, with Falkner hauling in $1,500. After expenses though, Murphy showed only $398 in his campaign account while Falkner had $8,572 at the end of the reporting cycle.
The biggest fundraising gap between candidates lies in District 11 where incumbent Republican Rep. Brenda Shields has a five-figure campaign war chest.
Shields brought in $2,300 last quarter, but she has proven to be a prolific fundraiser since first running two years ago. The lawmaker was sitting on $33,825 at the end of June.
She will face Brady O’Dell in the November election. The Democratic candidate showed “limited activity” in his second quarter report, with no official cash in the bank.
All three of the seats that make up St. Joseph went Republican in 2018. Prior to that sweep, there had often been a mix of GOP and Democratic leaders representing St. Joseph in Jefferson City. The last of which was former Democratic State Rep. Pat Conway, now a member of the Missouri Gaming Commission.