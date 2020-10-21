Nicole Galloway, a Democratic challenger for governor, spoke to assembled supporters on Wednesday about her policy differences with incumbent Mike Parson as Republicans pounced on a tweet from a prominent Galloway supporter.
Wednesday’s event was billed as a “meet-and-greet” with Democratic candidates. Dignitaries like St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray and congressional candidate Dr. Gena Ross attended the event at Callison Hall.
During a meeting with a News-Press NOW editorial board, Galloway, who is also the state auditor, defended herself against “guilt by association” as Republicans attacked Cori Bush, a Democratic candidate in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, who tweeted about “defunding” the Pentagon.
Bush has been a public supporter of Galloway’s.
“Straight up, I do not support defunding the Pentagon,” Galloway said. “They conjure up these attacks, because they don’t have anything else to attack me on and they don’t have a record of their own to defend.”
Galloway said Parson “may not like to go there,” before mentioning that Parson has been silent on the case of Rick Roeber, a candidate for statehouse who has been accused by his children of sexual abuse.
Galloway said her race against Parson was “within the margin of error,” even as a Kansas City firm has Parson leading by eight points.
Galloway criticized Parson’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic during her speech to the 30 to 40 supporters gathered in St. Joseph.
“I would put in place a statewide mask rule,” Galloway said. “The majority of Missourians want a statewide mask rule because they know that it’s a ticket to freedom.”
Parson has resisted calls to institute a statewide mandate like fellow Republican colleagues in Arizona and Ohio.
“You know, it’s the most common sense, easy or low barrier to contain the spread of the virus,” Galloway said.
Galloway also pledged to veto any “right to work” legislation if she should become governor.
While Wednesday’s event was held indoors, each person in attendance was masked at all times, and most people seemed to socially distance themselves from other groups.
“Campaigning can be showing your leadership,” Galloway said. “Not just saying ‘wear a mask,’ but actually doing it.”