Republican incumbent David Gall won the Buchanan County treasurer race by a close margin Tuesday, collecting 54% of the vote.
Gall attributed his victory to a late push and said he was nervous throughout the night. He said he appreciated all the hard work his family and donors put in.
"I feel like I did a heck of a lot, had a lot of help from a lot of people," Gall said.
Gall faced a strong challenge from Democrat James "Jimmy" Nash, the son of John Nash, who held the office for the last 27 years. Gall was appointed to the office earlier this year after John Nash retired.
Gall thanked his opponent for running a strong campaign and said he has respect for the entire Nash family.
"I actually would like to thank Jimmy because he put up such a strong front that it motivated me to do the same," Gall said. "He is a gentleman and he is a very nice person."
Gall said he plans on celebrating the win with his wife and two sons.
Gall was appointed in June to the position by Gov. Mike Parson and says he will continue to build on that experience.
"I just want to, take in any ideas I have from the auditors or the commissioners or anything like that, and listen to what people say," Gall said. "I had an opportunity to talk to treasures around the state at my treasures conference, and I got a lot of information from them, and I'm thinking that we can do things a little bit different that are better for the Buchanan county citizens."