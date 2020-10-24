One candidate currently occupying the office will face another with family ties to it in the Buchanan County treasurer’s race.

David Gall was appointed Buchanan County treasurer in June after John Nash retired before ending his seventh term. Now Gall, a Republican, is looking to stay in that position and facing Nash’s son, James “Jimmy” Nash, who is running as a Democrat.

Both men are looking to be elected for the term in the Nov. 3 election. Gall, a Bishop LeBlond and Missouri Western State University graduate, currently is a Realtor for Berkshire Hathaway. He said he has about 11 years of accounting and financial experience, including being an accounting supervisor for the St. Joseph News-Press for about five years and the assistant vice president of deposit development at Mercantile Bank.

“I’ve slowly been learning the process of how they do things down here in the treasurer’s office,” Gall said. “I really enjoy it, it’s been amazing.”

Nash is running his campaign with a heavy social media presence due to COVID-19 and said his is a family name people can trust. He said he wanted to go into public service after watching his dad hold the office.

Nash currently is a forensic interviewer with Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center and previously was a juvenile officer for 10 years.

“Helping others is something that I’ve always wanted to do and means a lot to me,” Nash said. “Another reason is that it’s a tradition in my family, my great-great grandpa served in this capacity as treasurer and then my grandpa served in the capacity as well and then after that my dad did just recently after retiring in May, and he served there for 27 years.”

Gall said the reason people should give him their vote is because he is qualified for the job and will work hard to learn the ins and outs.

“I feel like I’m a very honest person. I’ve been married for 26 years, I have two boys that both graduated from LeBlond,” Gall said. “I just feel like I’m a good person and I will serve the citizens of this county.”

Gall said he wants to explore ways to save money, such as looking at how the county pays people and potentially doing that in a different way rather than just writing checks.

Nash said he would be able to fully commit himself to the treasurer position and it would be his full-time job, something he said would increase efficiency and production.

“I’m not going to be, you know, selling real estate or doing something else, that would be my full-time commitment,” Nash said.

Nash said one thing he could change is when the chief deputy retires making that a part-time position to save the county money since he would be working full time.