In the past four years, foreign influence on voters has been put into the spotlight. Just last week, the directors of two major intelligence agencies in the United States expressed the belief there has been meddling in the 2020 general election.
“We would like to alert the public that we have identified that two foreign actors – Iran and Russia – have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our elections,” Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said at a press conference last week.
Ratcliffe confirmed that Iran had “spoofed” emails to voters, specifically in Florida last week. The email was alleged to have been from the Proud Boys, a right-wing political violence group, to intimidate Democratic voters into casting ballots for President Donald Trump.
“If you suspect criminal activity, we ask that you report it to your local FBI field office,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said at the press conference.
Locally, FBI officials said they couldn't comment on whether such emails are making the rounds in this area.
“I can’t confirm or deny any reports or investigations that may or may not be going on,” Public Affairs Specialist Dixon Land, with FBI in Kansas City, said. “But what I can tell you is if someone ... sees something suspicious or receives a suspicious email pertaining to the election they can call the FBI Kansas City.”
Land said if there are any fraudulent emails or phone calls pertaining to the election, people should call the Kansas City Bureau at 816-512-8200. He added that people are encouraged to report anything that seems remotely like foreign interference so the FBI is able to thoroughly examine it.
“We want to know about these things in a timely manner so we can look at them and examine the credibility behind it,” Land said.
The fake “Proud Boys” emails were verified to be in Florida and several other states. Even though the emails last week are believed to be from Iran, voters should be wary of other foreign countries attempting to interfere in the U.S. democratic process.
The emails are not the only type of election meddling. U.S. officials also confirmed that operatives in Moscow and Tehran had obtained voter registration information with the goal of election interference.
To read more on fraudulent election information and crimes, voters can go to FBI.gov.