Republican Bill Falkner retained his seat in the Missouri legislature, defeating Democratic challenger Colby Murphy by about 2,500 votes.
The final, albeit unofficial, results for the District 10 House seat show Falkner tallied 7,110 to Murphy's 4,541. That's about a 60% to 40% swing.
"I'm excited and it's very humbling when you put yourself out there to run for an office and see the people get out and vote for you," Falkner said. "I'm extremely honored to represent St. Joseph in Jefferson City."
Falkner told News-Press NOW that his top priorities for the next legislative session are education, passing an online sales tax and reforming other tax programs.
Murphy told News-Press NOW that he ran to represent St. Joseph because he was asked by a member of the Democratic leadership in the statehouse. It was his first time running for public office.
Falkner, St. Joseph's former mayor, was first elected to the statehouse in 2018, and will be serving his second term.
"I'm excited about going down there for a second term," Falkner said. "I'd like to think I have a lot of support, and that I do work hard for everybody in the district."
Falkner's decisive victory likely gives him a strong mandate when he heads back to Jefferson City.
"Like I said, it's very humbling to get such a large percentage of the vote," he said.
Earlier in the day, Falkner told News-Press NOW that he didn't plan a victory celebration Tuesday night, but that he would stay at home with his wife.