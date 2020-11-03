With a commanding win, J. Eggleston (R-Maysville) will serve his fourth and final term for District 2 in the Missouri House of Representatives.
“It’s just a humbling honor to be chosen to be the voice of four whole counties in Northwest Missouri and (I’m) honored to finish up my House tenure,” he said.
As of press time, Eggleston won by a wide margin, with 84 percent of the vote against challenger Mindi Smith (D-Union Star). District 2 represents Harrison, Gentry, DeKalb and Daviess counties.
With experience running a small business and work as a substitute teacher, Eggleston said he got the urge to run because he felt his skills could be put to good use in the Missouri House. Throughout his tenure in the House, his constituents seemed to agree, awarding him with wins by large margins in the three elections in which he faced competition.
As he enters into his final term, Eggleston said there will be a lot of pressing issues to take up, including COVID lawsuits against businesses, COVID mandates and initiative petition reform, which he says will keep out-of-state political activists out of grassroots ballot efforts.
In addition, Eggleston said he wants to expand broadband access to his constituents.
“I have four whole counties — it’s about the size of the state of Delaware. So some areas are covered better than they used to be. But we still have a lot of the more remote areas that are not,” he said.
Eggleston said he’ll also continue his greatest point of pride, as he connects his constituents to the State House.
“Even if I never passed a single bill, just helping all of the constituents interface with state government and reporting back to my area what’s going on ... That’s just been a privilege for me,” he said.