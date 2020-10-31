A liberal challenger without the support of the national apparatus is facing a longtime incumbent conservative to decide who will represent Northwest Missouri in the United States House of Representatives.
Dr. Gena Ross, a Platte City woman with advanced degrees in public policy, is challenging Congressman Sam Graves, first elected in 2000.
The two have avoided direct clashes, except over flooding in St. Joseph’s South Side.
“People like that, and what I’m talking about is her, all she wants to do is complain,” Graves said. “She just wants to do photo ops and get her picture taken.”
Ross denied that she visited with those impacted by the flooding for campaign purposes and told News-Press NOW she was invited by residents in the area.
At the time, Ross encouraged local, state and federal agencies to come together and “have a meeting” to help those impacted by the incident.
“Look at your budgets, get money any way you can get it and help these people,” she said at the time. “There’s money, so make it available. Not tomorrow, how about today? It’s just senseless.”
In a recent interview, Graves listed the relief efforts taken by local governments, but he did not include any response from the federal government. He said his office did buy lunches for “some of the folks cleaning up” during the aftermath.
Ross has accused Graves of dodging a debate, but Graves told News-Press NOW that he’s unaware of any offers from the Ross campaign.
On policy, Ross didn’t endorse a specific health-care plan like a public option but said she does support allowing people to keep their private health insurance if they wish.
“I just know that medical insurance needs to be expanded,” she said. “I’m not too sure about universal health care (and) how that would go. So my first and foremost (priority) is just quality, affordable health care for all.”
When asked about his top priorities, Graves did not list health care, but instead said he’s focused on reopening the United States and specific bills in his committee.
“Again, I think we need to open the country up just like the state of Missouri has done, which I applaud our governor for, taking that initiative and getting the state open, getting our schools open again,” Graves said. “Because we have a lot of businesses and small businesses that are just literally hanging on by their fingernails.”
Ross pushed for an additional round of COVID-19 relief, which Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate have been negotiating for months.
“You know, we should already have had a couple of stimulus checks, instead of just one check,” Ross said. “What about the people? It’s like the people got left behind.”
Graves told News-Press NOW that he’s open to passing a second round of direct stimulus payments if it’s agreed that doesn’t allow “illegal immigrants” to receive checks and includes liability protections for schools and small businesses. A USA Today fact check shows that at least one Democratic proposal would give stimulus checks to undocumented immigrants who pay taxes.
“And I think we need liability protections for for our schools and for our small businesses that open, you know, in the shadow of the pandemic,” Graves said. “So that they aren’t sued for ... many of these frivolous lawsuits that are popping up.”
Ross has been campaigning without the support of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, but she has received support from individual county Democratic parties.
Federal Election Commission records indicate Graves has raised $1.8 million in donations this year, about $346,000 of which has come from individuals.