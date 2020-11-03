Republican Dean Wilson is the new Buchanan County Assessor after winning 63% of the votes over Democrat Chad Farrow.
“I’m very excited,” Wilson said. “It took awhile to get the results, but I’m very happy with the final decision.”
Wilson is glad campaigning is over and can’t wait for his new role as assessor.
“It’s been a long eight or nine months, so I’m happy that’s over,” Wilson said. “But I’m looking forward to meeting the people in the assessor’s office.”
The first thing Wilson wants to do is meet the assessor staff and hear their feedback.
“Get a feel of what’s going on in the office and if they have any suggestions or complaints,” Wilson said. “I have a few programs and ideas I want to start working on, but the first thing is to meet everyone in the office.”
Wilson, who has lived in St. Joseph his entire life, is a state-licensed loan originator at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. Previously, Wilson owned an appraisal business for 20 years.
His primary focus as assessor is market value accessibility.
“My top priority would probably be looking into some type of online forms for people to fill out, something to make it easier, quicker for them to get the information that they need,” Wilson said. “I'd also like to look into getting the multi-list, which runs through Kansas City and St. Joe, but it gives you sales of homes in the neighborhoods.”
Wilson was celebrating with his family and friends at Hi-Ho Bar & Grill when the results came in.
“I’m excited and looking forward to the opportunity,” Wilson said.