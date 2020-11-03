Dean VanSchoiack, the Republican candidate for District 9 State Representative won the seat between parts of Buchanan and Andrew counties.
VanSchoiack won the seat with over 70% of the votes. Democratic candidate, Karen Planalp, lost with 28% of the vote.
VanSchoiack ran with importance in farming, private property rights and maintaining an open market. He was excited to win the seat Tuesday night.
"We ran a clean campaign, it always pays off. We will be heading to Jefferson City tomorrow," VanSchoiack said.
He thanked his supporters for help in his campaigning and tonight's win.
"I thank everybody so much for their votes, donations, prayers and support. Nobody does this by themselves. We had a great group of people supporting and I thank all my supporters with all my heart," he said.
VanSchoiack replaces Shelia Solon, who was term-limited in this election.