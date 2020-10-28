It's crunch time for anyone opting to vote with a mail-in or absentee ballot as the deadline nears.
Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey encouraged anyone who is mailing in a ballot to do that as soon as possible in order for it to be received on time.
"I think you're risking it doing it today, I really do, if you have the means to get here and get your ballot here," Baack-Garvey said. "An absentee ballot, you better get it here. If they just realized their mail-in is still on their desk, I mean, it's a risk they got to take, but that's their only option is to mail it."
Mail-in ballots are a new option that was added due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in order for them to be counted, they have to be notarized, mailed in and at the county clerk's office by election day, regardless of the postmark date.
In addition to mail-in ballots, voters have had the option of in-person absentee voting. Baack-Garvey said this will continue until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
"We'll be open on Halloween, Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon as well," Baack-Garvey said. "Those ballots, because they're absentee, may be brought into the clerk's office if they do not feel comfortable mailing it, they do have the option to mail it. I recommend that voters themselves or a family member can bring in their ballots to our office, and they have to be in our office by 7 o'clock on election night."
Baack-Garvey said there has been a significant increase in early voting options from the last presidential election in 2016, and she credits that to the new curbside voting option.
"We started that this week, yesterday was at Our Lady of Guadalupe. [We] processed almost 600 voters in their cars, something that people absolutely loved," Baack-Garvey said. "They appreciated not having to get out of their car, kept them safe from COVID. They just voted in their car, put it in a secure box and got to drive home."
With absentee and mail-in ballots, there has been a 10% turnout already, as more than 5,000 votes have been submitted, according to Baack-Garvey.
"There's April elections where we don't even hit 10% total on election day, so that puts things into perspective as well," Baack-Garvey said.
As for any ballots that have been denied due to inconsistencies, Baack-Garvey said there is just a handful of those situations.
“Nothing is denied until election day. Our verification absentee team will go through each envelope, make sure those that have to be notarized will be notarized if there’s a signature on it. We have tried to track these people down in case they made a mistake, but time is of the essence again,” Baack-Garvey said. “If some of those are incorrect, that’s completely up to the absentee verification team to see if they will still count it or not.”