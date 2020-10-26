Buchanan County is holding curbside absentee voting through Thursday to give people weary of the pandemic a safe way to vote.
The pandemic has changed a lot of things and the upcoming election is no different. Missouri added mail-in voting and increased the excuses for absentee voting to include COVID-19.
This is the first time Buchanan County has done curbside voting and it’s because of the pandemic.
“People are really still leery with it, and I don’t blame them, so we’re just trying to reach out and try to help as much as we can,” said Mary Baack-Garvey, the Buchanan County clerk. “People don’t want to be late waiting in line all day at the polls on next Tuesday, so this is an option for them that I hope a lot of people utilize.”
The process is simple. As voters pull up in their car, they will sign-in on a tablet and verify their identity with a form of ID. They will be handed a ballot, vote in their car and give back their completed ballot to one of the volunteers.
The ballots are placed in a secure box and taken back to the courthouse, where they are run through an election machine. Curbside voting Monday finished with an estimated 100 ballots.
Not only is this another safe way to vote, but it helps limit lines and traffic on Nov. 3, which is expected to have an all-time record turnout.
“Just kind of alleviate any problems or phone calls or lines,” Baack-Garvey said. “Anything we can do to suppress the election day busyness, that’s why we’re doing this. We’re trying to help the voters, be of service to them, and also alleviate work on our judges and the offices, too, because it’s a lot of work for us, but that’s why we’re doing it ahead of time.”
Those who weren’t able to make it on Monday can still do curbside absentee voting from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Tuesday and Thursday and at the Remington Nature Center on Wednesday.