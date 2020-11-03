Karen Planalp, a candidate for Missouri Statehouse, has accused poll workers at a local polling place of giving her an incorrect ballot, though Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey says there's no evidence that anyone's vote was cast incorrectly.
Baack-Garvey has confirmed Planalp did receive an incorrect ballot but the error was corrected and she cast a legal ballot. Our Lady of Guadalupe is one of the busiest precincts in Buchanan County.
Voters in both District 9 and 10 vote at the polling place, although less than 50 people vote for District 10 at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Planalp, who is running for District 9, was handed a ballot for District 10.
Baack-Garvey says no other voter was handed the wrong ballot.
Planalp's accusation made the rounds on social media, and Baack-Garvey says she's received partisan complaints. A separate accusation that Buchanan County workers attempted to steal Planalp's campaign signs from the church couldn't be verified by News-Press NOW.
Baack-Garvey also denies that accusation.