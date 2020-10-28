Clean Missouri, the campaign to defeat Amendment 3, unveiled former political heavyweights Monday in its fight to defeat the measure that would see Missouri’s legislative districts drawn in a new way.
If Amendment 3 passes, a board appointed by the governor would draw legislative districts, instead of a nonpartisan official Missouri voters approved in a ballot initiative in 2018, ultimately appointed by the state auditor.
“When voters get packed into a district so that the district becomes uncompetitive this amendment deprives them of their day in court,” Michael A. Wolff, a former chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court, said at a news conference Wednesday.
Like other speakers presented by Clean Missouri, Wolff advocated for a no vote on Amendment 3.
"This is a deceptive amendment,” Sly James, a former Democratic mayor of Kansas City, said. “It is made to look like something is being given when something is actually being taken away.”
Republican State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, who represents Buchanan and Platte Counties, told News-Press NOW that voters shouldn’t allow money from outside the state to persuade voters into voting against Amendment 3.
Election finance records show Clean Missouri has outraised Fair Missouri, the campaign to pass Amendment 3, by a wide margin.
“Out-of-state special interests are spending millions of dollars trying to defeat Amendment 3,” Luetkemeyer said. “Voters shouldn't fall for their tricks. I'm encouraging everyone to vote 'yes' on Amendment 3."
Missouri Election Commission records show Clean Missouri has received donations from groups like the “Open Society Policy Center,” a group founded by George Soros.
One donation from the center is in the amount of $500,000.
Other top donations in the hundreds of thousands of dollars have come from the National Education Association based in Washington, DC, and the Action Now Initiative based in Houston.
Republican Senator Dan Hegeman, who represents a wide swath of Northwest Missouri, also advocates for the passage of Amendment 3. He says the districts will be gerrymandered if the current 2018 policy is allowed to be implemented.
“All I can see is that it will terribly gerrymander the state of Missouri if you perceive gerrymandering as snaky districts that disregard county lines, disregard city lines, disregards communities of interest,” Hegeman said.
At least one prominent Republican, former U.S. Sen. Jack Danforth, who represented Missouri, advocates for the defeat of Amendment 3.
“This was what was addressed just two years ago by a vote of the people,” Danforth said at the news conference hosted by Clean Missouri. “And we the people decided that gerrymandering (was) what we wanted to overcome.”
The language for Amendment 3 also includes a change to lobbyist gift rules, and donation rules for state senators. Those issues have taken a backseat to the debate around redistricting which occurs every ten years.