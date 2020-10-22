As election day nears, voters have the opportunity to get to know and hear from Buchanan County candidates and their views on current issues.
Wednesday was the first of two forums held by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Farmers State Bank that featured candidates for the assessor, treasurer and public administrator offices.
Each candidate made their opening statements, sharing their previous and current experiences they believe make them right for their perspective office.
One of the first pointed questions was directed at Jimmy Nash, who is the Democratic candidate for treasurer. The question cited multiple generations of Nash’s family holding the same position and if this was the reason he was running.
“I’ve dedicated my life to be a public servant. And that’s what I want to continue to do. I’d like to do that in a different capacity,” Nash said. “Yes. Does that mean a lot to me that my great-great-grandfather, my grandfather and my father have served in this capacity before me? Yes, it sure does. That’s a tradition to me that I would really like to keep going and in a different way again, that I could serve this community.”
Nash’s opponent, David Gall, who is currently serving as interim treasurer, was able to share his response, “It’s a public office. It’s not a family business. That’s the only thing I gotta say.”
Another question asked for the office of treasurer was if there is enough work for the position.
“I totally believe there is enough work,” Gall said. “I’m constantly taking care of many, many bank accounts. Everybody in the courthouse depends on the treasure. Different vendors around town depend on us getting checks out.”
Nash shared that he agrees with Gull, “It’s about checks and balances, you’re looking over many accounts. I think, right now, there’s probably about 38 accounts that you take care of through the county. And so you know, checking those accounts daily, making sure that you know, they’re balanced right, there’s no fraudulent matter going on.”
Within the assessor race, Chad Farrow, the Democratic candidate, was asked about the amount of turnover the office has faced along with the Republican candidate, Dean Wilson.
“In the personal property office, we have three new individuals,” Farrow said. “We’ve lost two employees that either had worked in the office for 22 or 28 years. It’s just got a grasp of having the ability to keep everybody on the same page and to love their job is really what I’d like to do.”
“I don’t actually work in the office at this time. But I think you should be able to check into and dig into why some people have either retired or left,” Wilson said. “I mean, was it because they were ready to retire? Or were there other underlying circumstances that you don’t know about?”
The only incumbent at the forum, Megan Stickley, the current Buchanan County public administrator, and her Republican opponent, Annette Bertelsen, were both asked how they would expedite guardianships to help support nursing homes and local hospitals.
“There are times when a person does need an emergency guardian or conservator, however, those decisions are up to the court, not the public administrator,” Stickley said. “There are statutes in place that determine who should be considered for the guardian of a person, the public administrator is last on that list.”
Bertelsen said she would have to learn how the process occurs, but continues saying, “As far as expediting, making sure that paperwork received, forms received, asking for guardianship are given the attention needed and work with the nursing home or the hospital to make sure that it is the right thing to do.”
To view the full forum you can visit the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page. The next forum will be held on Monday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. and will feature state representative candidates and can be found on their events page on Facebook as well.