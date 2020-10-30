Name: David Gall
Party: Republican
Background: Current real estate agent for Berkshire Hathaway and has had more than 11 years of accounting and finance experience.
Platform: Gall is running on the platform of experience in the office after being appointed by Gov. Mike Parson several months ago, as well as personal financial experience. He said he is planning on looking at ways to change how people are paid out, which he believes could save the county money.
James ‘Jimmy’ Nash
Democrat
Background: Current child interviewer for the Voices of Change Child Advocacy Center, has a degree in criminal justice administration and was a juvenile police officer.
Platform: Nash is running on the idea of his family name being one the public can trust after his dad, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather held the position. Nash said he has been around the treasurer’s office growing up and understands how to make a budget.