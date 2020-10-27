Name: Annette Bertelsen
Party: Republican
Background: Currently a quality data integrity analyst for Mosaic Life Care.
Platform: Bertelsen said she has experience with Medicare submissions and regulatory oversight and has worked with people hands on, including those who are developmentally disabled, have mental illnesses and are elderly. She would like to look at more online filling out of paperwork in the public administrator's office.
Name: Megan Stickley
Party: Democrat
Background: Elected public administrator in 2016, has worked in the office since 2006.
Platform: Kennedy-Stickley is campaigning on her experience, including having an understanding of the the rules and regulations for Medicaid, Social Security, Veterans Affairs and Medicare. She also notes that 15 to 20 individuals have regained their rights to take their own affairs over during her first term.