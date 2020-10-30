Name: Chad Farrow
Party: Democrat
Background: Currently the chief appraiser in the Buchanan County assessor’s office.
Platform: Farrow’s top priority is staffing in the assessor’s office. He said he wants to get the right people in the right positions with the proper wages to be happy while doing a “monotonous” job.
Name: Dean Wilson
Party: Republican
Background: Currently a state licensed loan originator at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. Previously owned an appraisal business.
Platform: Wilson’s top priority is easier and quicker accessibility of the market value of properties through online forms and a multi-list, which gives sales of homes in a neighborhood.