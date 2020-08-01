Name: Alexis Crump
Party: Republican
Background: Has worked in the Buchanan County Assessor's Office for six years and is a deputy assessor.
Platform: Crump believes her experience in the office that she hopes to lead has given her knowledge on what needs to be changed and the ways to make that change.
Name: Jeff King
Party: Republican
Background: Self-employed real estate assessor for the last 30 years.
Platform: King believes his three decades of experience assessing property values and learning new technologies will allow him to improve the office to run more efficiently.
Name: Dean Wilson
Party: Republican
Background: Works for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. and has been in real estate for 25 years.
Platform: Wilson believes his experience with real estate valuation and ability to explain the assessment process to those with less experience will make him a qualified and accessible assessor.