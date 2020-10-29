Buchanan County Assessor Scot Van Meter will not be running for another term, meaning two new candidates are vying for his seat on Nov. 3 — Democrat Chad Farrow and Republican Dean Wilson.
Farrow, born and raised in St. Joseph, currently works in the assessor’s office under Van Meter as the chief appraiser. His job consists of him appraising homes and entering the information into the office’s database.
Before that, Farrow managed the bar and booked bands at the Fraternal Order of Eagles for 15 years.
Wilson, who has lived in St. Joseph his entire life, is a state-licensed loan originator at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. Previously, Wilson owned an appraisal business for 20 years.
The departure of Van Meter enticed both candidates to run in this election.
“Fear of the unknown and not knowing who was going to be running,” Farrow said. “When I actually went and found out who was running, that's when I decided to determine that I was going to run on the Democratic ticket.”
Wilson thought his experience fit the role well.
“I was told Scot was going to not run again and I thought that the next assessor should have experience in real estate,” Wilson said. “The assessor has a lot of responsibilities, but one of his primary responsibilities is to come up with a market value on real estate, on property, which with my background as a certified appraiser for 20 years, I thought it would be a good mix.”
There are about 40,000 parcels of land the assessor’s office needs to manage, which is no small task.
“One of the biggest things to handle in the assessor's office is the ability to take care of 40,000 parcels with a staff of two or three,” Farrow said. “In the past, it was always drive-by, now we knock on doors, make sure we're walking in the backyard to make sure that we have the full scope of the whole house. But we don't do anything from the desk without going to a property.”
If Farrow is elected, staffing is his top priority, due to the time-consuming work.
“Getting the right people in the right places to do the right jobs in the office,” Farrow said. “The assessment job is an administrative job as much as it is a job of making sure that the assessments get done.”
Wilson would focus on market-value accessibility.
“My top priority would probably be looking into some type of online forms for people to fill out, something to make it easier, quicker for them to get the information that they need,” Wilson said. “I'd also like to look into getting the multi-list, which runs through Kansas City and St. Joe, but it gives you sales of homes in the neighborhoods.”
Both Farrow and Wilson tout their experience as the reason why they are the best candidate for the Buchanan County assessor seat.
“The experience that I have in the office, working with the state tax commission, working with other assessors, I've been doing that for going on four years now,” Farrow said. “Another main thing is the ability for somebody that knows the job to be the assessor that can help out with anything in the office. That's one of the main things that I know somebody coming in, that hadn't worked in the office, would have to build up that knowledge over the years that I already have.”
“The assessor has a lot of responsibilities, and the main responsibility or one of the primary responsibilities is the real estate side of it, to arrive at tax purposes,” Wilson said. “My experience doing appraisals over 20 years gives me the experience necessary to do that. Plus, owning my own business was a big deal. I had employees that I had to work with and deal with. I had four or five other appraisers that worked with me, so that that definitely helps.”