As election day nears, several candidates are asking for your vote. But just how frequently have those running for local office gone to the polls themselves?
Analyzing publicly available voter data from the Buchanan and Andrew county clerks, incumbent State Representative Bill Falkner has voted in more elections locally than any other county or state candidate.
The Republican, a former mayor of St. Joseph, voted in 40 elections since 2010, a timestamp used by News-Press NOW to give the candidates the ability to have voted in all available elections, regardless of his or her age.
Falkner’s opponent, Democrat Colby Murphy, 32, has voted in six elections since 2010.
Another anomaly resides in the candidates running for county assessor.
Chad Farrow, currently an employee in the assessor’s office he is seeking to lead, first registered to vote in March of last year. Farrow said he has resided in the area since the 1990s. In total, Farrow has voted in three elections since registering.
“I wasn’t into politics prior to working in the (assessor’s) office,” Farrow said in a phone interview. “I just did not follow politics.”
But Farrow’s opponent doesn’t have much of an edge. Charles “Dean” Wilson has cast eight ballots since 2010.
Two other candidates who scored high on trips to the ballot box were Democrats Brady O’Dell and James P. Nash, both candidates in their 30s who each voted in 33 elections during the same time period.
In contrast to O’Dell, GOP opponent and incumbent State Rep. Brenda Shields voted in 23 elections since 2010.
In northern St. Joseph and Andrew County, the open State House seat features candidates with a similar 10-year stretch of voting. Democrat Karen Planalp voted in 26 elections, while Republican Dean VanSchoiack tallied a total of 27 votes cast since 2010.
The elections that were included in the official voting history include municipal and school district questions along with primaries and historic general elections.
Other candidates’ voting histories include candidate for treasurer David Gall, who voted in 20 elections, as did Buchanan County Public Administrator Megan Stickley. Stickley’s opponent, however, voted in eight more elections than her opponent. According to the voting history obtained at the clerk’s office, Annette Bertelsen out-voted her rival with 28 trips to the polls in the last 10 years.