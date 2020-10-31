Chris Winters walked into the Buchanan County Courthouse to fill out an absentee ballot just five days before the general election. She was hardly undecided on this one.
“I could have done it the day after the last presidential election,” said Winters, who voted early because she wanted to avoid long lines for health reasons. “I voted a straight Democratic ticket. I have never voted a straight ticket my entire life.”
The official start of this interminable campaign season could be traced to late 2017, when John Delany and Andrew Yang announced presidential bids that proved quixotic. Maybe it all started on Nov. 9, 2016, the day after Donald Trump proved the pollsters wrong.
After all the debates, campaigning and social media venom, the 2020 election season heads into the final 72 hours with one big difference from four years ago: Fewer voters are undecided this late in the game, at least on the biggest races. It seems many Americans made up their minds long ago on Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Polling data can give an impression that large numbers of undecided voters can swing an election at the last minute, but a political science professor said that might be more myth than reality.
“It’s just a very, very small segment,” said Dr. Edwin Taylor, chairman of Missouri Western State University’s Department of Social Science and Humanities. “Part of it is, I think, there is a certain amount of cachet to calling yourself an independent as opposed to attaching a partisan label to yourself. It kind of fits with our American spirit, that I’m independent and don’t subscribe to either party.”
Undecided voters emerged as a factor in the 2016 outcome, when Trump’s victory caught many pollsters and pundits off guard. National polling showed as many as 20% of likely voters were undecided in August of that year. In Wisconsin, a key battleground state that Trump narrowly won, 7% of voters were still undecided a week before the election.
If you believe the polls, there are fewer undecided voters to influence this year’s results. Only 10% were counted as undecided in August national polling, and some believe that number has dwindled to less than 5%.
In Missouri, a St. Louis University poll from mid-October showed Trump leading Biden 52% to 43%, with 2% of voters undecided in this state. Trump carried Missouri with 56% of the vote in 2016.
Taylor said national polls got it right in 2016. Hillary Clinton was projected to win by 3%, and she won the popular vote by 2%. The breakdown came in the state polling that impacts the Electoral College math that ultimately puts a candidate in the White House.
At this point, the election is probably more about mobilizing partisans than swaying the undecided.
“I just feel that as our politics becomes more contentious, it’s very hard for people to be undecided because you seem to find yourself in one camp or another,” Taylor said.
Still, some are willing to make that final push this weekend. Colby Murphy, a first-time candidate for state representative, plans to hand out campaign literature.
“I think the biggest issue I’ve been running against this whole campaign is that people don’t know me,” said Murphy, a Democrat who is running against Republican Bill Falkner in District 10. “I think that’s the biggest thing for undecides, that they don’t know me.”
Maybe more undecided voters would represent a cooling of inflamed passions from an electorate that increasingly sees candidates through the prism of good and evil. Taylor, who has done scholarly research on political violence in Northern Ireland, calls extreme partisanship “one of the most destructive things that’s happened in American democracy.”
“What we start talking about is not issues, not policies, not what’s good for the country,” he said. “We start talking about about, ‘Why does your party hate America? Why is your party racist? Why is your party socialist.’ We don’t actually talk about issues. We engage in name-calling.”