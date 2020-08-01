Name: Darrel Butcher
Party: Republican
Background: Currently serving as a deputy with the Andrew County Sheriff's Office.
Platform: Butcher's number one goal is to create and develop structure to the department. Butcher has experience with finance and wants to utilize to the position to enhance the budget.
Name: Grant Gillett
Party: Republican
Background: Currently an investigator for the Andrew County Sheriff's Office.
Platform: Gillett's number one goal is to have officers engage more in rural areas and school safety. Gillett has experience in Holt County, worked as a road sergeant and has been with Andrew County for the past 10 years.
Name: Richard Wall
Party: Republican
Background: Currently serving as a police officer with the Savannah Police Department.
Platform: Wall's number one goal for the sheriff position is to ensure citizens of Andrew County can continue to feel safe. He has a little over 30 years of experience in law enforcement.