The first round of voting in Buchanan County resulted in some 1,700 invalid ballots, after language for one of the proposed constitutional amendments was ruled incorrect by an appellate court but still made its way onto the ballot.
Mary Baack-Garvey, the Buchanan County clerk, said absentee ballots sent on Sept. 22 included the incorrect language, as did the ballots voters used in person that day. The corrected language was made available to those voting in person starting on Sept. 23, and replacement ballots will be mailed by Monday at the latest, accompanied by a letter.
"Yes, I should have double checked it ... but know I've never had to check a state issue because it's checked already," Baack-Garvey said, in reference to guidance sent out by the Missouri secretary of state following the appellate court decision.
Amendment 3, the part of the ballot that contained incorrect language, seeks to roll back the way legislative districts are drawn. In 2018, voters elected to have a nonpartisan official set the boundaries. If it passes, Amendment 3 would see a commission, appointed by the governor, do the drawing.
Baack-Garvey told News-Press NOW that the guidance sent from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft in regards to the new language was given to both the local clerks and the vendor Buchanan County uses to process ballots.
"We provided the ballot language on Aug. 24 when we certified the election results and we also provided ... the amendment certification that included the court-written Amendment 3 language," a spokesperson for Ashcroft told the Kansas City Star.
News-Press NOW obtained a public record, dated Sept. 10, that shows Baack-Garvey signed off on the contents of the ballots to the third-party vendor Henry M. Adkins and Son, Inc.
"I certify that all corrections have been made to my ballots and they have my full approval. I fully understand that any changes or corrections made to my ballots after this approval form has been returned are the financial responsibility of the county," Baack-Garvey agreed in the document.
She said on Thursday that it's too soon to tell the exact cost of the error, but she believes it will cost the county about $3,000.
Yinka Faleti, a Democratic challenger for secretary of state, said Buchanan County officials must make every effort to contact the voters who received the incorrect ballots.
"This is appalling," he said. "Now Ashcroft is introducing confusion and chaos into the electoral process."