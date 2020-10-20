There will be additional absentee voting options available next week for Buchanan County residents.
Curbside absentee voting will be available from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 to 29. On Oct. 26 and 28, voting will be at Remington Nature Center. On Oct. 27 and 29, voting will at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.
This is for absentee voting only, as no ballot drop off will be available for ballots mailed.
The County Clerk's office also will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31. The last day to vote absentee is Nov. 2
To vote absentee people must provide a reason they can not vote on election day.
IDs accepted for voting include a Buchanan County voter I.D. card, Missouri driver's license or Missouri I.D. Voters can call the clerk's office with any questions at 816-271-1412.