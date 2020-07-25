Andrew County voters will be able to choose from three Republican candidates for their next sheriff on Aug. 4.
The three men running for the seat are Richard Wall, Darrel Butcher and Grant Gillett. All three currently work in law enforcement roles in Andrew County.
Many of their goals are similar when it comes to having law enforcement engage with the community and continuing to address crimes involving drugs.
Wall, an officer for the Savannah Police Department, said he hopes to continue to make residents feel safe.
"My main reason for running for sheriff [...] is to make sure that the citizens of Andrew County can maintain the lifestyle that they're used to up here of being a safe county."
Wall believes he is the most qualified for the position because of his years of experience, which include serving in law enforcement for a little more than 30 years. He also has worked with the St. Joseph Police Department and has served on different boards in Andrew County.
"I love the people in this county and I want to continue to serve them and be there [...] I'm approachable and easy to talk to," Wall said. "If they have a problem, all they have to do is come see me and I'll do everything in my power to help them out."
Butcher, who rejoined the Andrew County Sheriff's Office as a deputy in May, said he can utilize his background in finance to the position.
"The number one thing that's most important is to create and develop structure in a department. [...] I want to develop a good structure, good leadership from the top down and put supervisors where they need to be to oversee the employees and help bring the employee morale back up," Butcher said. "When you have good employee morale within a department, then they enjoy coming back to work more, they'll do a better job."
Another point that Butcher said is important is to get deputies to talk with people in the community.
"They're going through little communities, just don't drive through the community and go out the other way. Drive up and down the streets. You see someone, stop and say 'hi,' create a little bit of conversation that creates a good rapport between the community and the department that way," Butcher said.
Butcher started his career as an Andrew County deputy in 1986 and worked in law enforcement between the county and the city of Savannah for about three years. He then moved to work with the Missouri Department of Transportation for the past 23 years.
Butcher believes his background working in finance makes him qualified for sheriff.
"Basically, the sheriff is like a manager or a president of a company," he said. "You've got to know how to run all your budgets. You've got to have the financial ability to be able to understand how the money is coming and going out."
Gillett is currently an investigator for the Andrew County Sheriff's Office. He is the youngest of the candidates but has been with Andrew County the longest collective time -- 17 years.
Gillett's top goal is to get more officers in rural areas and school safety. His plan to make these goals a reality is for officers to have computers in their cars.
"That way, officers don't have to come back into the office and sit in there for an hour or two to do paperwork," Gillett said.
Gillett also worked in Holt County for a brief time, has worked as a road sergeant and has been an investigator in Andrew County for the past 10 years.
"It helps me out just knowing a lot of the people in the community, I know a lot of crimes that are going on in the community," Gillett said.
All three candidates talked about the challenges they are facing in the campaign with COVID-19 as a new factor. They have had to rely on word of mouth, social media and, when possible, knocking on doors.
Because there is no Democratic candidate in the race, the next Andrew County Sheriff will be chosen in the Aug. 4 election. The current Andrew County sheriff, Bryan Atkins, is not seeking reelection.